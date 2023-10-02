Take a Swing with Youth Tennis This Fall!

In one of the most inspiring wins for American tennis, young teen Coco Gauff, 19, won her first Grand Slam title in early September. Gauff was the first American teen to compete in the US Women’s Open final since Serena Williams, then 19, competed against her sister Venus Williams in 2001. Her win draws eyes to the sport of tennis and encourages young people everywhere to take up a racket and swing at the quintessential vibrant yellow ball.

If watching this American phenom achieve an incredible victory has given your child tennis fever, this fall is the perfect time to give tennis a swing! With the cooler temperatures outdoors and extra steam to blow off from school, tennis could be the ideal sport to rally around.

Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Hendersonville invites you to learn more about the sport of tennis and how your child can get involved:

In Full Swing

While tennis has a rich history throughout Europe and other areas of the world, tennis came to the United States in the early 1870s. Originally played outdoors as lawn tennis, the sport is now played both indoors and outdoors on rectangular courts of clay, grass, or artificial turf. Tennis can be played as singles or doubles, and there are various national and international championships for both men and women.

Equipment needs are minimal: a tennis racket and a bright yellow ball! As you progress, ball hoppers, racquet covers and equipment bags can be added to your equipment list. Play includes whacking the ball across the net and aiming for certain squares located on the opposite side of the court for designated points.

Exciting Achievement in Women’s Tennis

The Grand Slam title recently won by teenager Coco Gauff is one of the most prestigious accomplishments in tennis, representing four consecutive impressive wins. The Grand Slam tournament, also known as the majors, includes competing at four of the most important tennis tournaments throughout the year: the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. Only ten teenagers have won the US Open title since its inception in 1881.

Children’s Tennis Locally

Williamson and Sumner counties are home to wonderful recreational facilities for your children to explore sports and find their favorite extracurricular activities. Whether you consider lessons for your kids or simply getting out on the court for fun, check out these local spots for tennis courts:

Williamson County Tennis Courts:

Crockett Park Tennis Courts

Granny White Park Tennis Courts

Judge Fulton Greer Park

Grassland Park

Franklin Recreation Complex

Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex

Sumner County Tennis Courts:

City of Hendersonville Tennis Complex

Municipal Park Tennis Courts in Gallatin

Hendersonville Memorial Park

The Ball is in Your Court: Shop Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Hendersonville this October for 20% off Tennis Gear and Equipment

For all the best equipment at the best price, shop Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Hendersonville. With a wide range of both new and recycled top-quality gear, your kids will be outfitted perfectly to game, set, and match!

Tennis Racquets and Balls

Tennis Carry Bags and Backpacks

Tennis Ball Hoppers and MORE!

Stop by and shop at either of their two convenient locations in the Nashville area to purchase and recycle your high-quality tennis and sports gear.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

Regular Store Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm; Sunday: 12 – 5 pm

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

Regular Store Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10 am – 7 pm; Saturday: 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday: 12 – 5 pm

