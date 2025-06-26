Take a Look Inside the New Tecovas Store in Franklin

Texas-born Tecovas is expanding its Tennessee footprint with the grand opening of its first Franklin location at 306 Public Square on Friday, June 27th.

The Franklin store marks the fifth retail location in Tennessee and the third in the greater Nashville area. For this location, Tecovas restored a building in Franklin’s downtown Public Square.

Shopping at Tecovas becomes a sensory experience the moment you open the door and are greeted by the rich aroma of leather. The store strikes a perfect balance between familiar and fresh, offering comfortable seating alongside services like boot shines and customizations, but with a distinctly modern twist. Spanning two floors, the shopping experience unfolds naturally as you explore. While the main level handles the bulk of retail operations, the second floor offers a more intimate, boutique-style atmosphere. This smaller upstairs space holds exciting potential for future special events or private fitting sessions.

Friday, June 27th at 10am marks the grand opening of the Franklin location. There will be swag for the first 50 customers and live music and complimentary coffee from Onyx and Alabaster.

