Take a Look at the Newly Opened Vuori at McEwen Northside in Franklin

Vuori is now open at McEwen Northside (5001 Aspen Grove Dr, Suite 118, Franklin). The store’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 am—8 pm, and Sunday, 11 am—6 pm.

“Brands like Vuori further advance the first-rate experience we strive to offer for those who live, work and play at McEwen Northside,” said Mark Traylor, director of Retail Leasing at Boyle Investment Company in a release. “With each carefully considered addition, we are cultivating an atmosphere of luxury, all within a highly walkable environment in the heart of Cool Springs.”

This is Vuori’s second location in Tennessee. The retailer opened its first southeastern location in Nashville’s 12 South neighborhood in 2023. Launched in 2015, Vuori has positioned itself as a go-to destination for high-quality athletic and athleisure clothing for men and women.

Additional retailers expected to open at McEwen Northside include upscale clothier Oak Hall and renowned Asian street food restaurant Hawkers.

