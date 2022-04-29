Take a Look at the First Night of the CoolSprings Galleria Carnival

It’s one of the most favorite springtime events of the year – the carnival at CoolSprings Galleria. Thursday kicked off the fun, but you still have time to check it out this weekend. Heading out to the carnival, here’s what you need to know.

Hours:

Friday, 4 pm – 11 pm

Saturday, noon- 11 pm

Sunday, noon – 9 pm

Monday, 4 pm – 9 pm

Cost – Wristbands are $30 or $1.25 a single ride, $25 for 20 tickets, $60 for 50 tickets.

Location – CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.