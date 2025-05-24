Take a Look at Perenn Bakery in Franklin

Perenn Bakery in downtown Franklin will open on Saturday, May 31st at 94 E Main Street, in the former Americana Taphouse.

We were able to get a first look inside the bakery and cafe ahead of the opening. While the full menu has not been released, they offered croissants to sample and other small bites, which excited us to revisit when they open to try the full menu. The space is barely recognizable from its previous occupant, with fresh white paint, Pereen’s signature green, and touches of dark wood. We can tell you they will offer breakfast, bakery items, and a dinner option in the evening.

Aubrey and Tyler O’Laskey, a husband-and-wife team who began their culinary journey at the Culinary Institute of America in New York, own Perenn Bakery. They operate two locations in Nevada and Claio, a rotisserie, cocktail, and wine restaurant. They also have three locations in Reno: Perenn Rancharrah, Perenn Midtown, and Perenn Grocery.

This will be Perenn’s first bakery in Tennessee; a second one is planned for the Oak Hill area and will open this summer at 2934 Sidco Road.

Take a look at the photos below.

