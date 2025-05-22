Take a Look at the Demolition of City Hall in Franklin

If you were in downtown Franklin this morning, you may have seen the beginning of a new era for City Hall in Franklin.

It has been five years since the planning began for a new City Hall, which will unveil updated office space, a park, and an underground parking garage. Demo began today on May 22, and the project is expected to be completed in 2027.

On the City of Franklin’s website it shared The City is redeveloping the site on the historic Public Square with a state-of-the-art City Hall facility with public meeting spaces and several commercial tenant spaces along 3rd Avenue S. It also includes about 200 subgrade parking spaces, utility and streetscape improvements on both sides of 3rd Avenue with wider sidewalks, landscaping and seating, and creation of a one-acre public park and outdoor gathering spaces. The existing 2nd Avenue parking structure and the Pull Tight Theater will remain on-site. The new campus will address its prominence on the historic downtown square and serve the citizens for generations to come.

Take a look at photos and videos of the building.

