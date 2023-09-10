Take a Look at Newly Opened Crema Coffee Brentwood

Crema Coffee opened on August 30th in Brentwood, its first location outside Nashville.

Located at Brentwood Place Shopping Center (330 Franklin Road, Brentwood), the new shop serves its classic coffee drinks alongside an expanded food menu.

In 2007, founders Rachel and Ben Lehman set out to create a unique coffee experience in Music City. Crema Coffee Roasters prides itself on creating welcoming cafe spaces and roasting exceptional coffee. Named one of the 100 Best Coffee Shops in America and Best Coffee Roaster in Tennessee by Food & Wine, the brand is known for its single-origin and blended coffees, espresso drinks, coffee classes, and bites from local purveyors.

Favorite drinks from the menu include the Cuban (a latte made with sweetened condensed milk) and the Coffee Soda (carbonated iced coffee, demerara sugar syrup, orange peel garnish). Classics include coffee by the cup, espresso, filter coffee, iced coffee, and a selection of teas by Rishi. Guests can also purchase bags of coffee beans that are roasted at Crema’s East Nashville roastery. Crema also offers a selection of rotating specialty drinks that change seasonally.

To compliment the larger space, the new location offers an expanded breakfast and lunch menu created by Courtney Whitsett of Pour La Mere (a locally based Certified Natural Chef), that includes nourishing and delicious food for Brentwood locals to enjoy on the go or while dining in. Standout items include Crema’s Breakfast Sandwich (sourdough toast, egg bake, sharp white cheddar, arugula, homemade tomato-bourbon jam), fan-favorite Avocado Toast (sourdough toast spread with Noble Springs goat cheese, smashed avocado, red pepper flake, microgreens and a squeeze of lemon) and Housemade Granola. Crema has partnered with the organization Nashville Grown, to help get access to local farmers and makers such as Noble Springs Dairy, Stooksbury Creamery, Dozen Bakery, and more to craft their menu items with locally sourced goods.