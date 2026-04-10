Taco Bell’s Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets Are Here

Taco Bell is bringing a new level of heat to its Crispy Chicken lineup with the launch of Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets, available for a limited time starting April 16, 2026. The new item transforms the brand’s cult-favorite Diablo Sauce into a dry seasoning format called Diablo Dust, coating the same tortilla chip-breaded, all-white meat nuggets fans already know. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets?

Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets feature Taco Bell’s existing Crispy Chicken Nuggets coated in a new seasoning blend called Diablo Dust — a powdered version of the chain’s Diablo Sauce, which originally debuted on national menus in May 2015. The dust clings to the crunchy tortilla chip breading of each nugget, delivering what the brand describes as a building, tongue-tingling heat from first bite to finish. The chicken itself is all-white meat seasoned with bold Mexican spices.

How Much Do Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets Cost?

Taco Bell is offering the new nuggets in several configurations:

5-piece Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets — $4.49 with a choice of one sauce

10-piece Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets — $7.49 with a choice of two sauces

10-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets Combo (Digital Only) — includes Regular Nacho Fries, a large fountain drink, and a choice of two sauces for $9.99 via the app only

Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets Deluxe Combo — includes 5-piece Diablo Dusted Nuggets, a Chalupa Supreme, Crunchy Taco, Regular Nacho Fries, and a medium fountain drink for $10.99

Available dipping sauces include Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch, Bell Sauce, and Jalapeño Honey Mustard.

Is There a Deal for Taco Bell Rewards Members?

Yes. On May 5, 2026, at 2 PM PT, the first 30,000 Taco Bell Rewards Members can claim a 5-piece order of Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets for $1 through the Tuesday Drops page in the Taco Bell app. The offer is one per user and redeemable only via the mobile app at participating U.S. locations while supplies last.

Can You Earn Bonus Rewards Points with the Launch?

Taco Bell’s ongoing TerraCycle partnership allows Rewards Members to mail in used, empty sauce packets and single-use containers throughout April 2026 to earn 80 bonus Taco Bell Rewards points. Members must use their Taco Bell Rewards account email address when recycling through the TerraCycle site. Points are awarded once per account regardless of quantity recycled and will be reflected in accounts around end of May 2026.

When and Where Are Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets Available?

Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets are available starting April 16, 2026, for a limited time at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide. Prices and participation vary by location. The $9.99 combo is available exclusively through the Taco Bell app.

Source: Restaurant News

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