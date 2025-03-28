Taco Bell’s Introduces Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas

Inspired by the vibrant culture of street tacos, Taco Bell ‘s Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas revive the fan-favorite street chalupas with a bold new edge: a crispy new exterior and craveable sauce. Street food is all about bold flavors, bright ingredients and a touch of creativity and this next evolution in Taco Bell’s ode to street food culture infuses the best of traditional street tacos – simple ingredients like onions and cilantro – into a crispy toasted cheddar shell and a new Chile Lime Crema Sauce. This new menu item provides a new flavor experience that’s craveable from the outside in.

Building on a legacy of bold chalupa innovations, Taco Bell is merging two fan-favorite menu creations from the past – the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa from 2019 and last year’s Cheesy Street Chalupas – to deliver the ultimate mashup of crispy, cheesy and street-inspired indulgence. Initially tested in Houston in August 2024 and recently announced at Taco Bell’s Live Más LIVE event in New York, the new menu item is now available nationwide for $5.49 a la carte starting March 27, for a limited time while supplies last.

Unique Tasting Experience with Flavors That Hit from the Outside In

The Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas deliver a striking first impression with layers of flavor inside and out. Here’s the breakdown:

Toasted Cheesy Shell: A chalupa shell with a layer of mild cheddar, baked directly into the dough, and toasted to perfection for a crispy, cheesy, and savory bite.

Premium ingredients: Packed with fresh onions and cilantro – an ode to the street taco – and a choice of slow-roasted Cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak.

Saucy surprise: Chile Lime Crema Sauce – a bold and zesty fusion of lime, fiery chile peppers, garlic, parmesan, and Romano cheeses, bringing all the flavors together in harmony.

Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas are available for a limited time at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide, starting at $5.49 for two chalupas (same protein per order). Fans looking for the ultimate feast can grab the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas Discovery Luxe Box, which includes fan-favorite menu items and the opportunity to discover a limited-time new favorite (while supplies last) for $9.00*, featuring:

Two Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas (choice of Cantina Chicken or Steak)

One Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos

One Crunchy Taco

Cinnamon Twists

Medium Fountain Drink

The deals don’t stop there – in April, Taco Bell fans can save big with special offers and drops all month long:

Taco Bell Rewards Members have a chance to claim one Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas order for only $1 during the April 15 Tuesday Drop on the app.**

From April 4-10, customers who buy Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas in the Taco Bell app will get 10% off a future app order (up to $5).***

From April 11-13, customers will get 1 free order of Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas with $20+ orders from Uber Eats and Grubhub.****

From April 11-13, customers who order in the Taco Bell app will get $0* delivery fee with $25+ order.*****

From April 17-19, customers will get 1 free Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas order with $20+ order from DoorDash.******

From April 18-19, customers who order in the Taco Bell app will get $0* delivery fee with $25+ order.*******

Source: Taco Bell

