Taco Bell’s Double Decker Taco Returns for Limited Time

(Dec. 5, 2023) – Taco Bell fans, get ready to unwrap the ultimate gift this holiday season as the fan-favorite Double Decker Taco makes its iconic nationwide return, spreading joy across the nation for just $2.99*. It’s a festive comeback that marks the beginning of a season filled with delicious surprises. But that’s not all – fans can expect other tasty deals to make their holidays extra merry and bright. Indulge in the joy of the season with Taco Bell’s iconic Double Decker Taco and a sleigh full of festive flavors, available nationwide for a limited time.

The Ultimate Holiday Comeback

The last time the Double Decker Taco made waves was back in 2022 when Taco Bell invited fans to wield their influence on the menu through the in-app Fan Favorite Voting experience. It was a showdown of epic proportions, a culinary clash where fans could vote for the return of either the Enchirito or the beloved Double Decker Taco. The Enchirito emerged victorious, enjoying its moment on menus for a limited time, but the passionate Double Decker fans, constituting an impressive 38% of the vote, were left yearning for the return of their cherished favorite.

The heartfelt passion for the Double Decker Taco continued to echo through the Taco Bell community, with fans expressing their love and fervently asking for its return. In a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session earlier this year, fans poured out their enthusiasm and shared their nostalgic connection to the iconic menu item, creating a buzz that resonated deeply with the brand. Now, in a surprise twist, Taco Bell is granting the holiday wish of Double Decker fans by bringing back this iconic menu item just in time for the festive season. The Double Decker Taco, with its perfect combination of crunchy and soft textures, is set to captivate tastebuds once again with its bean-filled tortilla wrapped around a taco shell, filled with craveable seasoned beef, fresh crisp lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese. Fans can also order the Double Decker Taco Supreme with added diced tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream on their taco for $3.69*. It’s a holiday reunion that fans have been eagerly anticipating, making this season even more special for Taco Bell enthusiasts.

“The Double Decker Taco holds a deep space in the hearts of our Taco Bell Fans. The insane amount of love for this product from fans across our social platforms was impossible to ignore,” said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer. “The sentiment was particularly strong following last year’s spirited face-off with the Enchirito. We listened to what our fans wanted from us and knew we couldn’t deny them the joy of the Double Decker Taco any longer.”

Delivery Offers All December Long

This December, Taco Bell fans can bookmark a few days on their calendars for some big savings:

From Tuesday December 5 to December 10, Uber One members can enjoy an exclusive Double Decker Taco BOGO deal**.

From Tuesday December 5 to December 12, during DoorDash’s annual holiday savings event, Deck the Doorstep DoorDash customers will receive $5 off orders of $25+***, while DashPass users will get $8 off orders of $25+**** – which can be used when purchasing a Double Decker Taco or any of their Taco Bell favorites.

Fans can enjoy the Double Decker Taco, for a limited time, and take advantage of these offers that are sure to satisfy their Taco Bell cravings.

Source: Taco Bell

