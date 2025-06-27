Taco Bell Launches Refrescas Nationwide

(June 23, 2025) – Fueled by the success of limited-time tests and a bold vision to make its beverages as iconic as its food, Taco Bell has introduced Refrescas nationwide. The premium six-drink line-up, including permanent menu additions, is intentionally crafted to quench every kind of craving — whether you’re seeking a refreshing sip, an energizing boost or a frozen escape.

This launch is just the next taste of the brand’s long-term beverage strategy as it aims to reach $5 billion in beverage sales by 2030. Building on the success of its Live Más Café test location in Chula Vista, California, Taco Bell is scaling the specialty beverage-focused concept by 30 more restaurants across Southern California and Texas by this fall.

Six New Reasons to Sip

Taco Bell’s all-new Refrescas lineup features six drinks crafted to deliver a variety of flavors and functions matching any mood, meal, or moment: three thirst-quenching refreshers, two electrifying energy drinks, and a cooling Freeze. The three Agua Refrescas join menus permanently after initially being tested in Southern California in 2024, with positive response proving fan cravings for premium beverages that pair perfectly with Taco Bell favorites.

Your Summer Sip Line-Up:

Agua Refrescas ($3.99; 20oz)*: A Taco Bell twist on the beloved Mexican beverage, mixed with real freeze-dried fruit pieces** and green tea to provide a subtle boost of caffeine (52mg per beverage). These vibrant drinks are available in Strawberry Passionfruit , Dragonfruit Berry , and Mango Peach .

($3.99; 20oz)*: A Taco Bell twist on the beloved Mexican beverage, mixed with real freeze-dried fruit pieces** and green tea to provide a subtle boost of caffeine (52mg per beverage). These vibrant drinks are available in , , and . Rockstar Energy ® Refrescas*** ($4.49; 20oz)*: Fans can turn up the energy with a Pineapple Lime or Tropical Punch RockstarEnergy® Refresca — flavors curated exclusively for Taco Bell. With 200mg of caffeine, each drink delivers a delicious boost of energy.

® ($4.49; 20oz)*: Fans can turn up the energy with a or RockstarEnergy® Refresca — flavors curated exclusively for Taco Bell. With 200mg of caffeine, each drink delivers a delicious boost of energy. Refresca Freeze**** ($3.79/$3.99; 16oz/20oz)*: Taco Bell’s newest Freeze is a frozen take on the Refresca line-up, featuring real freeze-dried fruit pieces, and turns up Strawberry Lime flavor for maximum cool down.

A Sip of What’s to Come

Taco Bell’s beverage investment is as much about pushing the boundaries of the guest experience as it is about menu innovation. To meet growing demand, the brand will open 30 more new Live Más Cafés within existing Taco Bell restaurants by the end of 2025.

Select Taco Bell restaurants across Southern California, Dallas, and Houston will be transformed in the coming months. Several of those locations will launch in partnership with Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), the franchise organization operating the first Live Más Café that opened last year. Both DRG and company-owned locations will open this summer, with the first at 468 S Main St., Orange, CA 92868, and more openings to closely follow in Irvine, San Diego, and Los Angeles County.

Inspired by Gen Z’s love for curated, customizable drinks, the brand’s café concept offers over 30 signature beverages, from Churro Chillers and specialty coffees to Refrescas and Dirty Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® Dream Sodas. Live Más Café is reinventing the Taco Bell experience with expertly trained “Bellristas” who handcraft the specialty drinks on the spot as part of the elevated in-restaurant atmosphere.

This is just the beginning of a multi-year beverage transformation, and Taco Bell is making one thing clear: bold refreshment is officially on the menu.

Source: Taco Bell

