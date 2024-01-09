Taco Bell Launches New Cravings Value Menu

Irvine, Calif. (Jan. 8, 2024) – Taco Bell is ringing in the new year with new value offerings that give fans more ways to save. With a long history of providing delicious and affordable food to its fans, Taco Bell continues to innovate and create new ways to make fans happy and full.

Today, Taco Bell unveiled a revitalized Cravings Value Menu featuring a total of 10 craveable menu items and the new, permanent Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box taking value and customization to new heights, available starting Thursday, January 11. With this two-in-one value rollout, Taco Bell is putting more on the menu with new customization options to satisfy the masses.

New Cravings Value Menu – 10 Full-Sized Menu Items for $3* or Less

Fans of Taco Bell’s Cravings Value Menu are in luck. The brand is rolling out a refresh of its reliable value offerings featuring six new menu items and four classic fan-favorites. The new Cravings Value Menu will include more satiating, meal-sized items with a total of 10 different items to choose from, each priced for $3* or less. The new Cravings Value Menu mainstays feature four vegetarian items including the Cheesy Roll Up at $1.19*, Spicy Potato Soft Taco at $1.29*, Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito at $1.49* and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes at $2.49*. Complementing the existing fan-favorites, six new items to the Cravings Value Menu, sure to fill up fans’ cravings, include:

$1.99* Double Stacked Taco: This taco is stacked with classic Taco Bell flavors, made up of a Crunchy Taco shell filled with seasoned beef, fiesta strips, lettuce, cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a soft tortilla with nacho cheese sauce

This taco is stacked with classic Taco Bell flavors, made up of a Crunchy Taco shell filled with seasoned beef, fiesta strips, lettuce, cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a soft tortilla with nacho cheese sauce $2.19* Stacker: Indulgent cheesy, beefy flavors all stacked together, made up of seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce and 3-cheese blend, folded together into a tortilla

Indulgent cheesy, beefy flavors all stacked together, made up of seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce and 3-cheese blend, folded together into a tortilla $2.79* Cheesy Double Beef*** Burrito: Beefy, cheesy flavors featuring double the seasoned beef, seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, 3-cheese blend and reduced fat sour cream, all wrapped up in a tortilla

Beefy, cheesy flavors featuring double the seasoned beef, seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, 3-cheese blend and reduced fat sour cream, all wrapped up in a tortilla $2.29* 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt: Cheesy chicken indulgence featuring grilled chicken, creamy chipotle sauce and 3-cheese blend, all folded into a pillowy flatbread

Cheesy chicken indulgence featuring grilled chicken, creamy chipotle sauce and 3-cheese blend, all folded into a pillowy flatbread $2.49* Chicken Enchilada Burrito: Mexican-inspired flavors made up of grilled chicken, seasoned rice, red sauce, 3-cheese blend and reduced fat sour cream, all wrapped up in a tortilla

Mexican-inspired flavors made up of grilled chicken, seasoned rice, red sauce, 3-cheese blend and reduced fat sour cream, all wrapped up in a tortilla $2.99* Loaded Beef Nachos: Nachos loaded with flavor in every bite featuring nacho chips topped with seasoned beef, beans, nacho cheese sauce, red sauce, reduced fat sour cream and guacamole

No matter the craving, the new menu features an abundance of full-sized items that give fans the best bang for their buck whether they’re desiring something cheesy, crunchy or saucy.

As part of Taco Bell’s value campaign, the brand will be releasing new spots featuring Portugal. The Man and their songs “Grim Generation” and “Evil Friends.” For fans of Portugal. The Man, “Evil Friends” was the first song the band ever featured in a commercial – and yes, it was a Taco Bell commercial. The newest spots highlight Portugal. The Man’s Taco Bell story as they’ve been long fans of the brand while touring and a part of Feed the Beat®, Taco Bell’s program to support the cravings of artists who are touring with gift cards. Featuring Cravings Value Menu items, the spots showcase how easy it is to feast while on a budget with craveable products perfect for any occasion – whether you’re a band on the road or a fan who simply wants to enjoy their Taco Bell favorites.

New Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box – Customize Your Value, Your Way

Further solidifying Taco Bell as the go-to destination for vegetarians and flexitarians, it is also launching a new (and permanent!) Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box on web and app for $5.99*. Similar to previous Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Boxes, the veg-friendly rendition is a reliable value offering that’s sure to satisfy. Taco Bell fans select one veg specialty and one veg classic item to go with their favorite side and drink to create their own personalized vegetarian meal. Loyalty users can even save their customizations for a seamless reordering experience.

The Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings Box options include: Choice of 1 Specialty Item: Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Black Bean Chalupa, or Cheese Quesadilla

Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Black Bean Chalupa, or Cheese Quesadilla Choice of 1 Classic Item: Bean Burrito, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, or Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito

Bean Burrito, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, or Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito Choice of 1 Side Item: Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, Cinnamon Twists, or Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, Cinnamon Twists, or Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes Choice of 1 Medium Fountain Drink

“Value has always been at the cornerstone of what we offer at Taco Bell, but we knew heading into this new year we wanted to take it to the next level. As our consumers are looking for more ways to save, we’re committed to expanding on our value offerings through new menu items and digital offerings that deliver quality and abundance,” said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re rolling out entirely new ways to save across our menu and doubling down with exclusive digital offerings so expect more from us this year. We’re walking the talk when it comes to value and we’re just getting started.”

While the Cravings Value Menu is always available to diners in-store, in the drive-thru or via the Taco Bell app, fans interested in taking advantage of the Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box need to use Taco Bell’s website or app to order. Taco Bell’s new value offerings ensure fans are getting more for less. With great deals and bigger, bolder ways to save, consumers can always count on satisfying their cravings at undeniable price points at Taco Bell.

