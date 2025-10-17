Taco Bell Launches Flamin’ Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito

(October 16, 2025) – Taco Bell is setting taste buds ablaze nationwide with the debut of the Flamin’ Hot® Grilled Cheese Burrito, the latest innovation featuring an all-new Flamin’ Hot® Rice, melty grilled cheese exterior, and layers of irresistible Taco Bell flavor. The Beefy Crunch Burrito may be the classic, but the Flamin’ Hot® Grilled Cheese Burrito takes things in a new direction — cheesier, spicier, and ready to ignite a new wave of cravings. Available at participating restaurants nationwide starting October 16, this burrito is the newest star of Taco Bell’s innovation-packed Luxe Cravings line-up.

The All New Flamin’ Hot® Rice

In true Taco Bell fashion, the burrito doesn’t just remix a fan favorite — it introduces something entirely new. The Flamin’ Hot® Rice, prepared with Fritos® Flamin’ Hot® chips and a zesty seasoning blend of red peppers, cheddar cheese powder, garlic, paprika, and lime delivers a cheesy, fiery kick unlike anything fans have experienced before at Taco Bell. The rice is built to bring the heat and daring enough to inspire its own cult following.

The all new Flamin’ Hot® Rice is joined by nacho cheese sauce, seasoned beef, creamy chipotle sauce, Fritos® Flamin Hot’® chips, reduced fat sour cream, three-cheese blend, and a layer of melty grilled cheese on the outside for a boldly cheesy, spicy, crunchy bite.

Turning Up the Heat

Just the phrase Flamin’ Hot® evokes a heatwave of flavor and mouthwatering zest. With this launch, Taco Bell isn’t just remixing a classic, it’s sparking a crossover moment for two legendary fanbases. The Beefy Crunch Burrito remains an icon, but sets the stage for Flamin’ Hot® fans and Beefy Crunch Burrito loyalists to unite over a new fiery innovation. From Flamin’ Hot® Doritos® Locos Tacos to Doritos® Flamin’ Hot® Cool Ranch® mashups from years past, fans are eager for another Flamin’ Hot collaboration to hit menus. The Flamin’ Hot® Grilled Cheese Burrito delivers that same signature flavor fans love, while adding in a delectably cheesy layer.

Luxe Cravings Just Got Hotter

Fans can savor the Flamin’ Hot® Grilled Cheese Burrito as the star of Taco Bell’s $9 Discovery Luxe Cravings Box, loaded with an indulgent spread of fan-favorites for unbeatable value, or order it à la carte for $5.49 while supplies last.

Source: Taco Bell

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email