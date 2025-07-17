Taco Bell Introduces New Sweet Chipotle Bbq Sauce

(July 16, 2025) – Taco Bell is taking things to the next level this summer with its nationwide debut of a Sweet Chipotle BBQ sauce, a limited-time flavor created as the next perfect pairing for its popular Crispy Chicken menu. Available starting July 17, the new sauce balances smoky chipotle peppers, sweet molasses and spices – the ultimate match for tortilla chip-coated Crispy Chicken Tacos, Burritos and Strips.

Why BBQ? Why Now?

BBQ ranks among the most-loved dipping sauces in the crispy chicken space, and while Taco Bell has dabbled in the BBQ world before, this version brings a fresh, Taco Bell-style twist. Inspired by the flavors that drive summer cravings: think backyard BBQ meets fiery heat. Whether it’s drizzled inside a Crispy Chicken Taco or Burrito, paired with Strips or atop crispy Nacho Fries, this sauce is set to become a summer obsession.

Another Craveable Layer to Crispy Chicken’s Success

Since the April comeback of Crispy Chicken Nuggets and the June expansion of Crispy Chicken Tacos and Burritos, fans haven’t stopped craving Taco Bell’s take on crispy. In fact, crispy chicken now appears in roughly 1 in every 10 orders and over 20 million sauces have been sold since the relaunch, proving that fans are down to get saucy.

The Lineup:

Crispy Chicken Taco ft. Spicy Ranch and all-new Sweet Chipotle BBQ Sauce: One perfectly crisped Crispy Chicken Strip layered with purple cabbage, crisp lettuce, Spicy Ranch sauce, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar cheese, paired with the all-new Sweet Chipotle BBQ for $2.79*. Creamy, mild ranch lovers can opt for Avocado Ranch as their sauce of choice.

Crispy Chicken Burrito ft. Spicy Ranch and all-new Sweet Chipotle BBQ Sauce: Two Crispy Chicken Strips surrounded by purple cabbage, crisp lettuce, Spicy Ranch sauce, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar cheese, paired with the all-new Sweet Chipotle BBQ and wrapped tight into a burrito for $5.49*. Creamy, mild ranch lovers can opt for Avocado Ranch as their sauce of choice.

Sweet Chipotle BBQ Sauce Topped Fries: Nacho Fries but with a sweet heat twist! Atop a base of golden Nacho Fries is slow-roasted chicken, a drizzling of Nacho Cheese sauce, Spicy Ranch, the all-new Sweet Chipotle BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and jalapeños all for $4.99*.

Sweet Chipotle BBQ Sauce on ANY Fan Favorites:The iconic new sauce will be available to add to any menu item for $0.30 or on the side in a souffle cup for $0.60*, including the fan favorite Crispy Chicken Strips or legendary Nacho Fries.

As Taco Bell continues to invest in redefining crispy chicken for its fans, the Sweet Chipotle BBQ sauce represents more than just a new sauce — it’s a flavorful leap forward in an already loaded chicken playbook.

Source: Taco Bell

