Taco Bell Cranks Up The Heat With New Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu

(Feb. 25, 2025) – Cantina Chicken has found its spicy alter ego—Caliente! After earning a permanent spot on Taco Bell’s menu last year, the fan-favorite slow-roasted chicken is turning up the heat with the all-new Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu. This spicy upgrade debuts nationwide on February 27, and even sooner with exclusive early access starting today for Taco Bell Rewards Members.

With unmatched popularity in 2024, Cantina Chicken found its way into 1 out of every 4 Taco Bell orders as shared in Yum! Brand’s Q2 2024 earnings call. In 2025, it’s time to kick it up. Topped with the all-new Caliente Sauce featuring red jalapeños, this limited-time menu takes the premium, slow-roasted chicken fans love and dials up the spice for those ready to embrace their bolder side. Whether you’re a Cantina Chicken stan craving more heat or someone looking for a fiery new favorite, the Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu brings bold, flavorful spice to the Cantina Chicken line-up of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and bowls.

The Caliente Lineup

It’s everything fans adore about Taco Bell’s Cantina Chicken—plus a little something extra to keep taste buds dancing. Fans are encouraged to reinvent their Cantina Chicken routine and let their spicy side shine with the Caliente lineup that includes:

Caliente Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco ($2.99)** – A white corn shell that is freshly fried daily, filled with slow-roasted chicken and a 3-cheese blend, generously coated with a layer of grilled cheese on the outside, drizzled with the Caliente Sauce.

– A white corn shell that is freshly fried daily, filled with slow-roasted chicken and a 3-cheese blend, generously coated with a layer of grilled cheese on the outside, drizzled with the Caliente Sauce. Caliente Cantina Chicken Soft Taco ($2.99)** – A warm, soft tortilla packed with slow-roasted chicken, iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo, completed with Caliente Sauce.

– A warm, soft tortilla packed with slow-roasted chicken, iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo, completed with Caliente Sauce. Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito ($5.99)** – Packed with a double portion of slow-roasted chicken (compared to the Cantina Chicken Soft Taco) topped with iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and a Caliente Sauce.

– Packed with a double portion of slow-roasted chicken (compared to the Cantina Chicken Soft Taco) topped with iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and a Caliente Sauce. Caliente Cantina Chicken Quesadilla ($6.49)** – A melted cheese lover’s dream, slow-roasted chicken enveloped in a warm flour tortilla alongside a decadent layer of a 3-cheese blend, crisped to perfection with grilled cheese on the outside and served with guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream for dipping and kicked up with the heat of Caliente Sauce drizzled inside.

– A melted cheese lover’s dream, slow-roasted chicken enveloped in a warm flour tortilla alongside a decadent layer of a 3-cheese blend, crisped to perfection with grilled cheese on the outside and served with guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream for dipping and kicked up with the heat of Caliente Sauce drizzled inside. Caliente Cantina Chicken Bowl ($7.99)** – A flavor-packed bowl, loaded with slow-roasted chicken, seasoned rice, black beans, iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, pico de gallo, reduced-fat sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and topped with Caliente Sauce.

– A flavor-packed bowl, loaded with slow-roasted chicken, seasoned rice, black beans, iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, pico de gallo, reduced-fat sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and topped with Caliente Sauce. Caliente Sauce – Fans can feel the heat and let their spicy sides shine through by adding the all-new Caliente Sauce to their favorite Taco Bell menu items for an additional charge.

All Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu items served with one packet of Avocado Verde Salsa

Not Just A (Heat) Flash in the Pan

The party doesn’t stop here…on March 27, the Caliente sauce will take a coveted spot in the Nacho Fry family. Available for $4.99** the Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries will feature a bed of crispy, seasoned fries fried to golden perfection topped with slow-roasted chicken, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, fiesta strips and reduced-fat sour cream doused with Caliente Sauce for an extra oomph of spice and heat.

Source: Taco Bell

