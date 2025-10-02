Taco Bell Celebrates First National Taco Day Anniversary With Biggest Event Yet

National Taco Day (Oct. 7) officially lands on a Taco Tuesday following Taco Bell’s liberation of Taco Tuesday for fans in 2023 and securing its permanent move to Tuesday in 2024.

National Taco Day 2025 is here, and Taco Bell is marking the occasion with its most epic Tuesday Drop of 2025, with $1 tacos and deals designed to unite taco lovers everywhere. The holiday’s return to Tuesday is no coincidence; in 2023, Taco Bell made history by liberating “Taco Tuesday” and in 2024, the brand worked with the National Day Calendar to officially lock in Tuesday as the holiday’s forever home. Now, the stars, the date, and the tacos align once again.

This year’s celebration features a full day of offers that keep the taco love going all day. Taco Bell Rewards Members can access drops throughout the day in the app starting at 9 AM PDT, including $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos, Taco Bell swag and the chance to win a year’s worth of free Taco Tuesday drops with a $160 Taco Bell Gift Card. Beyond the app, Taco Bell is also making it easier to celebrate together with $5 off Party Packs and delivery promotions through DoorDash, ensuring that fans can join the festivities wherever they are.

Tuesday Drops

From 9 AM to 7 PM PDT, Taco Bell Rewards Members can unlock limited drops throughout the day on the Taco Bell app to celebrate:

9AM: Exclusive National Taco Day T-Shirts* (500 available for redemption)

11AM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco** (25,000 available for redemption)

1PM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco** (25,000 available for redemption)

3PM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco **(25,000 available for redemption)

5PM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco** (25,000 available for redemption)

7PM: A year of Taco Tuesdays on Taco Bell* (100 $160 gift cards available for redemption)

Even More Ways to Celebrate Taco Bell is making sure taco fans get more deals, more ways to celebrate together, and plenty of tacos to go around:

$5 off Party Packs all day via the Taco Bell app, perfect for sharing with friends and family***.

BOGO tacos for delivery through DoorDash****

Taco Bell’s Ongoing Taco Tuesday Legacy Since liberating Taco Tuesday in 2023 and securing National Day Calendar’s recognition in 2024, Taco Bell has continued to champion tacos. Over the past two years, the brand has introduced new ways for fans to celebrate, from exclusive Tuesday Drops in the Taco Bell app to Party Pack savings that make it easier to gather friends and family around the table. Delivery partnerships have further expanded access, ensuring that taco lovers everywhere can join the fun no matter where they are.

This year, Taco Bell is honoring those milestones with a National Taco Day activation designed to bring people together and remind fans that tacos are always better when shared.

Join Taco Bell Rewards to unlock exclusive perks and can’t miss deals. To stay in the know of the latest, be sure to follow Taco Bell on social channels.

