Taco Bell Brings Fajita Flavor to Street Chalupas, Nacho Fries

Taco Bell is bringing fajita flavor to two new limited-time menu items starting June 18, 2026. The Fajita Street Chalupas ($5.99) and Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries ($5.49) are available nationwide for a limited time, putting seasoned peppers and onions into portable formats fans already love. More Eat & Drink News

Fajita Street Chalupas Come in Two Proteins

The Fajita Street Chalupas serve as a pair and are available with marinated steak or slow-roasted chicken. Each order layers tender peppers and onions — seasoned with chili, onion, and garlic — inside cheesy Street Chalupa shells, then finishes with Creamy Jalapeño sauce and an onion-cilantro blend.

Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries Put a New Spin on a Fan Favorite

The Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries bring the same fajita-style build to Taco Bell’s signature golden Nacho Fries. The loaded fry creation stacks slow-roasted chicken, fresh peppers and onions, Creamy Jalapeño sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, and a blend of cheeses on top of the crispy, Mexican-spiced fries.

Taco Bell Rewards Members Can Score a Limited-Edition Ian Charms Necklace

Beyond the menu, Taco Bell is dropping an exclusive piece of jewelry through its Tuesday Drops program. On June 23 at 2 p.m. PT, 300 Taco Bell Rewards Members can claim a limited-edition necklace from Ian Charms, the female-owned Los Angeles handmade jewelry brand with a following among celebrities and Gen Z. The necklace features five custom Taco Bell-exclusive charms, including Street Chalupas, Fire Hot Sauce packets, MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST cups, Taco Bell purple bells, and fajita-inspired details. The drop is available exclusively through the Taco Bell app.

Source: Taco Bell