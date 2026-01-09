Taco Bell Brings Back Volcano Quesarito with New Volcano Sauce for 2026

Taco Bell is heating up the new year with the return of a fan-favorite menu item featuring an all-new sauce. Starting January 8, 2026, the fast-food chain introduces the Volcano Quesarito, showcasing the brand-new Volcano Sauce—a bold evolution of the beloved Lava Sauce that earned cult status among Taco Bell enthusiasts. More Eat & Drink News

Evolution of Lava Sauce Legacy with Volcano Sauce Innovation

The new Volcano Sauce represents Taco Bell’s latest advancement in sauce innovation, building on the legendary heat and flavor profile of Lava Sauce. This creamy, craveable sauce combines a blend of cheese with flavorful spices to deliver the signature heat that made its predecessor famous. According to Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, “The Volcano Sauce is proof of how we continue to lead in sauce innovation, delivering bold, craveable experiences fans can only get from Taco Bell.”

Volcano Quesarito Features and Nationwide Availability

The Volcano Quesarito makes its debut as a spicy twist on the classic Quesarito that recently returned for the holidays. This menu mashup features seasoned beef, seasoned rice, and reduced-fat sour cream wrapped burrito-style inside a grilled quesadilla packed with melted cheese, Nacho Cheese sauce, and the new Volcano Sauce. The item is available nationwide for $4.99 at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last.

Exclusive Volcano Style Menu for Taco Bell Rewards Members

Taco Bell Rewards Members gain exclusive access to the Volcano Style Menu, available only through the Taco Bell app. This curated collection features Volcano Sauce across multiple menu classics, creating a specialized lineup for heat enthusiasts.

Volcano Crunchy Taco Joins Limited-Time Lineup

The Volcano Crunchy Taco offers a classic take on the traditional crunchy taco, layered with seasoned beef, crisp shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, and Volcano Sauce. This straightforward option provides an entry point for customers new to the Volcano Sauce experience.

Volcano Crunchwrap Elevates Iconic Menu Item

The Volcano Crunchwrap transforms the signature mainstay by stacking seasoned beef, Nacho Cheese sauce, Volcano Sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes—all wrapped, sealed, and grilled to perfection. This version adds the new sauce’s heat to one of Taco Bell’s most recognizable menu items.

Volcano Cheesy G Combines Multiple Textures

The Volcano Cheesy G features a warm, melty flatbread layered with a three-cheese blend and wrapped around a crunchy taco loaded with seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, and finished with Volcano Sauce. This item delivers multiple textures in a single handheld format.

Volcano Steak Fries and Volcano BellGrande Round Out Menu

The Volcano Style Menu includes two additional shareable options. Volcano Steak Fries pile seasoned fries high with steak, Nacho Cheese sauce, cheddar, pico de gallo, and a drizzled finish of Volcano Sauce. The Volcano BellGrande loads nacho chips with seasoned beef, refried beans, Nacho Cheese sauce, Volcano Sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.

How to Access Volcano Sauce at Taco Bell

Customers can add Volcano Sauce to any menu item or order it on the side starting January 8, 2026. The Volcano Style Menu remains exclusive to Taco Bell Rewards Members through the Taco Bell app for a limited time. Prices vary by location, and participation may differ by restaurant. Delivery orders incur higher prices, and specialty beverages and freezes are excluded from combo and box options.

Source: Taco Bell

