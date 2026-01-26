Taco Bell Brings Back Crispy Chicken Nuggets with New Diablo Ranch Sauce

Taco Bell is heating things up in early 2026 with the return of its popular Crispy Chicken Nuggets, now paired with an all-new sauce collaboration that takes heat to the next level. Starting January 22, 2026, the fast-food chain welcomes back its fan-favorite nuggets alongside the debut of Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce, marking a bold one-year milestone in the brand’s crispy chicken journey.

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Success Story

Since launching crispy chicken offerings, Taco Bell has sold over 70 million crispy chicken menu items, establishing itself as a legitimate player in the competitive crispy chicken market. The crispy chicken lineup drove nearly a quarter of all new customers to the brand in 2025, proving that Taco Bell’s unique take on the category resonates with consumers seeking bold flavors and unexpected twists.

What Makes Taco Bell’s Nuggets Different

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets stand apart from traditional fast-food nuggets with their distinctive preparation. Made from all-white-meat chicken, these nuggets feature a uniquely crispy tortilla-chip-flaked breading that delivers exceptional crunch and texture. This innovative coating helped the nuggets achieve cult-favorite status during their initial run.

Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce: A Spicy Collaboration

The new Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce represents the latest evolution in Taco Bell’s partnership with Hidden Valley Ranch. This sauce combines the cool, creamy flavor of Hidden Valley Ranch with the smoky, rich heat of Taco Bell’s iconic Diablo sauce. The collaboration builds on the success of their previous Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, offering fans who crave heat an even fiercer option.

According to Michelle Amador, Head of Away-From-Home Sales & Partnerships at Hidden Valley Ranch, the goal was straightforward: “take the ranch fans love and give it a fiery upgrade worthy of Taco Bell’s bold flavors.” The result delivers a balanced fusion of cool creaminess and spicy heat.

Menu Options and Pricing

Taco Bell offers Crispy Chicken Nuggets in multiple configurations to suit different appetites and budgets:

5-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets — $4.49 (includes choice of 1 sauce)

10-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets — $7.49 (includes choice of 2 sauces)

10-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets Combo — $9.49 (includes 10-piece nuggets, regular fries, large fountain drink, and choice of 2 sauces)

Nugget Deluxe Combo — $11.49 (features 5-piece nuggets with choice of 1 sauce, Beef Chalupa Supreme, Crunchy Taco, regular fries with nacho cheese sauce, and large fountain drink)

All nugget orders come with access to Taco Bell’s full suite of signature sauces, allowing customers to customize their flavor experience.

Availability and Ordering

Crispy Chicken Nuggets and Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce are available starting January 22, 2026, at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide and through the Taco Bell app. The offerings are available for a limited time while supplies last. Customers can download the Taco Bell app to access exclusive offers and stay informed about the latest menu additions.

Prices may vary by location, and taxes are extra. Delivery prices may be higher than in-restaurant pricing. In combo and box meals, drinks exclude freezes and specialty beverages.

For more information about Taco Bell’s menu offerings and promotions, visit www.tacobell.com.

Source: Taco Bell

