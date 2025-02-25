Taco Bell And Milk Bar Launch New Birthday Cake Churros

(Feb. 20, 2025) – Taco Bell and Milk Bar, a New York-based dessert company, have reunited to launch the new Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros, the ultimate little treat packed with big birthday energy. Combining Milk Bar’s iconic birthday cake flavor with a Taco Bell twist, the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros capture that special birthday magic in every bite, giving fans a reason to celebrate no matter what the occasion. Starting today, fans nationwide can taste the latest elevated dessert from the two innovative brands for only $2.99* for two churros or $1.99* for one while supplies last.

A Sweet Twist on Tradition

The perfect little treat for any occasion, Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros are served in either a one-count or a bundle of two warm, crispy churros filled with birthday cake frosting and topped with bright pink confetti sprinkles. Inspired by the fun Mexican dessert, Taco Bell captures the timeless light, fluffy form of the churro presented in a unique and festive new way.

Pushing the Boundaries of Culinary Creativity

Taco Bell and Milk Bar’s first innovative team-up in 2022 brought fans the Strawberry Bell Truffle, a bite-sized summertime hit blending Milk Bar’s award-winning cake truffles with tiny pieces of Taco Bell’s Crunchy Taco Shell. The one-of-a-kind dessert quickly became a delightful hit, blending the best of both worlds for fans.

Now, launching only a day ahead of Taco Bell’s birthday, the culinary teams have pushed the boundaries for familiar-yet-unexpected-yet sweet innovations yet again with the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros. The latest sweet treat mash-up from Milk Bar and Taco Bell has re-imagined the warm and crispy churro with a sprinkle of surprise for a celebratory treat to pair perfectly with any Taco Bell favorites.

