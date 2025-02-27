T Pain to Headline at The Pinnacle

The new venue in Nashville, The Pinnacle, will host a show with T Pain on Thursday, March 13th.

Faheem Rashad Najm, better known by his stage name T-Pain, has established himself as one of music’s most influential and distinctive voices since emerging in the mid-2000s. The last time T-Pain performed in the Nashville area was in 2024 at Bonnaroo.

In a social media post, T-Pain shared a video of himself covering “Tennessee Whiskey” sharing about his show at The Pinnacle.

And since it is Nashville, you never know who might appear at the show. T-Pain has had several collaborations with country artists, from Luke Bryan to performing with Jelly Roll. People Magazine reported T-Pain lived in Nashville for a couple of years, “I lived in Nashville for two years — I literally lived at the studio. I parked my bus at the back of the studio, just lived on my bus at the studio and just went in there every day,” stated T-Pain to People Magazine. In 2023, T-Pain’s album On Top of the Covers, he covered Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

DJ Montay will join T-Pain at The Pinnacle. Find tickets here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email