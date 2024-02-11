T. J. Maxx to Open New Franklin Location

A new T.J. Maxx location is under construction at 209 S Royal Oaks Boulevard next to Aldi in the Watson Glen Shopping Center, confirms a leasing agent for the shopping center. The space was formerly Dick’s Sporting Goods Outlet. What was not confirmed is whether this location would also be a Home Goods store.

They stated the store is expected to open in late summer. There are two other locations in Williamson County- one at Brentwood Place, 330 Franklin Pike, and 545 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin.

We have contacted T.J. Maxx directly for more information regarding the new location in Franklin but have yet to receive a reply. Keep checking back for more updates as we receive them.