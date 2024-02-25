T. Graham Brown Received Invitation to Join the Grand Ole Opry

CMA Award winner, Grammy nominee, and SiriusXM radio host of LIVE WIRE T. Graham Brown was surprised during his LIVE WIRE interview with Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Vince Gill with an invitation – to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. This invitation, as always, was a total surprise to T. Graham Brown, and no one could have pulled it off any better than Vince Gill.

“I am still speechless,” beams Brown. “I have been playing the Grand Ole Opry since I got my record deal. Every time I step into that “circle,” I have to pinch myself. Thank you to Dan Rogers, Gina Keltner, and EVERYONE at the Grand Ole Opry for everything! This is such an honor, and I am so thankful to share it with my wife, Sheila Brown. She has been my rock since the beginning! I love you all, and God has been so good! I can’t thank Him enough.”

“T. Graham Brown feels like family every single time he walks through the backstage doors of the Grand Ole Opry House,” says Dan Rogers, Opry executive producer. “He adds a special spirit and a great performance to every Opry show he’s part of. It’s not lost on me that immediately after having been invited to join the Opry at the SiriusXM studios, within minutes, he was on the road to the Opry for yet another performance, adding to his 300+ count of Opry appearances.”

Brown is also excited to announce his “I Tell It Like It Used To Be” 2024 Tour. Serving as one of Brown’s most requested hits, “I Tell It Like It Used To Be” was his second national single and first Top 10 hit, reaching #7 on Billboard in 1985. While visiting towns across the country, fans will also hear favorites from throughout Brown’s career, including “Hell And High Water,” “I Wish I Could Hurt That Way Again,” “Brilliant Conversationalist,” “The Last Resort,” “Darlene,” “Come As You Were,” “If You Could Only See Me Now,” “Wine Into Water,” and more!

In 2024, he kicked off a busy schedule with a new tour, received an invitation to join the esteemed Grand Ole Opry, and is wrapping up work on his upcoming album, slated for release later this year.