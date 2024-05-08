T. Graham Brown Becomes Grand Ole Opry Member

Grammy-nominated artist T. Graham Brown was inducted as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, on May 3, by Opry member Vince Gill. Together they were joined onstage by Opry members John Conlee, The Isaacs, Don Schlitz, Jeannie Seely and Mark Wills who all wanted to be a part of the induction and welcoming Brown to the family.

“As great as this night is for you, you have to know it is equally as great to us,” said Gill. “I brought all the other members out to the stage be a part of this for you tonight because you are now a part of our family. And the family that goes on here, is way deeper than any hit song you’ll ever have. Congratulations and welcome.”

“Halleuluah! I’m going to try not to cry,” Brown said before thanking God, the fans, the Opry staff and his wife Sheila and his son Acme who played drums in the band for him tonight.

During his performance Brown performed several of his biggest hits including “I Tell It Like It Used To Be” and “Darlene” and he brought the crowd to its feet as Jimmy Fortune joined him on “Wine Into Water.”

In February, Brown was surprised with the invitation by Gill in front of a live SiriusXM studio audience during a taping of his SiriusXM show “Live Wire.”

The CMA award-winner who has toured extensively since the early 80s has performed on the Opry more than 300 times. Brown’s signature hits include the bluesy “I Tell It Like It Used To Be,” “Hell And High Water,” “I Wish That I Could Hurt That Way Again,” “Don’t Go To Strangers,” and “Darlene” as well as his gripping “Wine Into Water,” which introduced him to the Christian audiences. “Wine Into Water” has gone on to be recorded by over 100 artists including the legendary Loretta Lynn on her critically acclaimed project, Full Circle.

