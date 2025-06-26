Sydney Sweeney Launches Exclusive Sweet on Sydney Menu

Baskin-Robbins® is bringing serious star power to your ice cream outings this summer with the launch of the Sweet on Sydney Menu — a limited-time offering co-created with longtime Baskin-Robbins fan and actress, Sydney Sweeney. Available starting July 1, the Sweet on Sydney Menu celebrates Sweeney’s signature sweet tooth and love of Baskin-Robbins with two colorful creations perfect for a refreshing summer snack.

At the heart of the new menu is Sydney’s Signature Scoop, which features Rainbow Sherbet in a chocolate-dipped waffle cone with rainbow sprinkles and topped with gummi bear minis — a nostalgic and flavor-packed creation that’s fun, fruity, and totally sweet. Joining the scoop is a new, refreshing beverage, Sydney’s Signature Fizz, which blends Rainbow Sherbet with STARRY™ lemon lime soda* and is topped off with gummi bear minis. This summery sip will be served in an exclusive color-changing collectible gummi bear cup for an additional charge, while supplies last**.

“Baskin-Robbins has been part of my life since I was a kid — it’s where some of my favorite memories were made, and I still go multiple times a week,” said Sweeney. “I’ve always loved their Rainbow Sherbet, and getting to put my go-to order on the menu is such a full-circle and rewarding moment.”

To celebrate the launch, Sydney Sweeney is starring in a new national campaign for the brand, showcasing her frequent sweet treat runs and infectious love for all things Baskin-Robbins. In the spot, Sydney is seen dropping by her local shop day after day, always ordering the same thing — until her love of the treat becomes a menu all its own.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Sydney,” said Nicole Boutwell, vice president of brand marketing & culinary at Baskin-Robbins. “She brings joy, personality, and a genuine love for our brand — her creations are just as bold and fun as she is.”

The Sweet on Sydney Menu will be available nationwide starting July 1, while supplies last. Fans can treat themselves to a scoop or sip of Sydney’s favorites — and go all in on feeling sweet this summer. Additionally, to celebrate National Ice Cream Day from July 20 to July 26, guests can receive $5 off orders of $20+ in the BR App ***, online, in-shop and through their preferred third-party delivery partner.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email