Swig Prepares to Open New Location in Spring Hill

Swig, known for its specialty soda beverages, has recently expanded into Middle Tennessee with a location in Brentwood. The drive-thru for the Brentwood location is currently open and a grand opening celebration is set for February 27, 2025.

When announcing this initial location, the company mentioned plans for a Spring Hill store but didn’t provide specific details at that time.

Those plans are now taking shape as the Swig logo has appeared on the door of the former Advanced Financial building at 4821 Main Street in Spring Hill. This location already features an existing drive-thru lane, which aligns with Swig’s business model. Swig typical opens the drive-thru service before opening lobby access.

Nicole Tanner founded Swig in St. George, Utah, 15 years ago. Since then, Swig has become one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the country, expanding to 100 stores in 14 states and counting.

What makes Swig different? Swig takes soda to the next level with personalized drinks that mix classic sodas with bold flavors, fresh fruits, purees, and creams. In addition to Dirty Soda, the menu features Refreshers—light, water-based drinks paired with fresh fruits—and Revivers, a customizable energy drink for that extra pick-me-up. Swig also offers a selection of sweet and savory options, including pink sugar cookies and warm pretzel bites.

