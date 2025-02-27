Swig Now Hiring for New Spring Hill Location

Swig is under construction in Spring Hill at 4821 Main Street and the new Swig location is hiring. Job postings show a need jobs for daytime and evening team members. Employees will receive a free drink and cookie while working.

Below is the requirements for the position.

Daytime availability is from 7 am – 4 pm.

Food handlers permit

Be at least 16 years old

Quick learner

Responsible

Cheerful, friendly, and upbeat

You take action

Team player

Those interested in employment should apply online here.

Nicole Tanner founded Swig in St. George, Utah, 15 years ago. Since then, Swig has become one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the country, expanding to 100 stores in 14 states and counting.

What makes Swig different? Swig takes soda to the next level with personalized drinks that mix classic sodas with bold flavors, fresh fruits, purees, and creams. In addition to Dirty Soda, the menu features Refreshers—light, water-based drinks paired with fresh fruits—and Revivers, a customizable energy drink for that extra pick-me-up. Swig also offers a selection of sweet and savory options, including pink sugar cookies and warm pretzel bites.

