Swifties Wait 4 Hours for Taylor Swift’s Sunday Night Nashville Concert to Begin

Storms and lightning forced a major delay in Taylor Swift’s Sunday night concert in Nashville. But the show must go on and it did (just several hours later than planned).

This was the pop star’s third consecutive night playing at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Sunday night’s show was scheduled to begin at 6:30pm but didn’t begin until a little after 10pm.

Drop everything now! Meet me in the pouring rain! Shelter in Place has officially been lifted! Fans, please start safely making your way to your seats. Once production wraps up, Taylor Swift will hit the stage! #NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/e82Yo3AuAK — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) May 8, 2023

Night 3 of The Eras Tour begins RIGHT NOW!#NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/RaNRVv0K1F — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) May 8, 2023

At 6:08, Nissan Stadium reported that lightning was approaching the stadium and asked guests to move to covered areas or remain in their vehicles. Fans waited out the storm and the show finally began about 4 hours later.

Taylor Swift tweeted Sunday night that she was ready to play despite the rain.

Even though we have one last show in Nashville tonight I just have to post these photos causeeeee… it’s been WILD. I got to announce Speak Now (my version) is coming on 7/7, got to perform ‘Nothing New’ with boss genius/baby angel face @phoebe_bridgers for the first time, and… pic.twitter.com/zYANuNkM5x — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2023

As of the writing of this article, Nissan Stadium reports that Taylor Swift fans broke an all-time concert attendance record twice during Swift’s three nights in Nashville. Night 1 brought 70,000 fans to Nissan Stadium and, although Nissan Stadium hasn’t reported the number of attendees on night 2, the stadium reports it broke Friday night’s record.