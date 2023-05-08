Swifties Wait 4 Hours for Taylor Swift’s Sunday Night Nashville Concert to Begin

Andrea Hinds
Storms and lightning forced a major delay in Taylor Swift’s Sunday night concert in Nashville. But the show must go on and it did (just several hours later than planned).

This was the pop star’s third consecutive night playing at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Sunday night’s show was scheduled to begin at 6:30pm but didn’t begin until a little after 10pm.

At 6:08, Nissan Stadium reported that lightning was approaching the stadium and asked guests to move to covered areas or remain in their vehicles. Fans waited out the storm and the show finally began about 4 hours later.

Taylor Swift tweeted Sunday night that she was ready to play despite the rain.

As of the writing of this article, Nissan Stadium reports that Taylor Swift fans broke an all-time concert attendance record twice during Swift’s three nights in Nashville. Night 1 brought 70,000 fans to Nissan Stadium and, although Nissan Stadium hasn’t reported the number of attendees on night 2, the stadium reports it broke Friday night’s record.

