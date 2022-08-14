Sweethaven is Now Open in Downtown Franklin

New ice cream shop Sweethaven opened in downtown Franklin on Friday, August 12th.

In a social media post, they shared, “We’re ready to sweeten Main Street! Join us for the Grand Opening THIS WEEKEND! Ribbon Cutting today at 4pm, ”Sweet Peek” today from 5-9 pm- Grand Opening Saturday & Sunday from 11 am-9 pm.”

There will also be a DJ, sweet giveaways, and treats during the grand opening.

Sweethaven opened in the former Baskin Robbins in downtown Franklin which has now closed. Located at 214 E Main Street, you can see the pink and white stripes of Sweethaven.

The sweet spot offers ice cream, frozen yogurt, gourmet popsicles, and more.

This is Sweethaven’s second location. You can also find the ice cream shop in the Westhaven community at 1015 Westhaven Boulevard in 2020.

Sweethaven is locally owned by Westhaven residents.

The owners shared with us previously, “We believe every day should be a celebration, which inspired us to create a sprinkle bar offering artisan toppings and beautiful sprinkle blends! We also host seasonal cookie decorating classes and private parties!”

For the latest updates, follow Sweethaven here.