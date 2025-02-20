‘Sweet Soul Music’ Celebrates R&B Legends at Williamson County Performing Arts Center

Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) announces new, original music revue “Sweet Soul Music” taking centerstage Friday, April 11 – Sunday, April 13. Written by Performing Arts Center Director Victoria Reed, (writer of “What the World Needs Now, The Music of Burt Bacharach,”) the show features a local cast of 12 performers honoring the timeless voices that defined soul music, including James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Etta James, Otis Redding, The Temptations, and more. For all performance times and ticketing, click HERE.

“I’m delighted to bring ‘Sweet Soul Music’ to life,” says Reed. “It’s a powerful tribute to the legendary voices that shaped soul music and left an indelible impact on music history. Audiences will be captivated by the unforgettable songs that continue to inspire generations.”

Emerging in the 1960s and reaching its peak in the mid-1970s, soul music was more than just a sound—it was a movement, uniting and inspiring the African American community while amplifying social change. This unique musical revue will feature unforgettable performances, heartfelt storytelling, and a celebration of the hits that continue to move people today.

This production is made possible in part through a grant awarded to Williamson County, “Arts Build Communities,” through the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Group rates for “Sweet Soul Music” and other shows are available for 10 or more by emailing [email protected] or by calling 615-786-0186 ext. 2525.

Tickets are still available for:

“Iconic Women of Music” Sunday, March 9 (3:00 PM) features Nashville-based singer-songwriter Rae Radick bringing a multigenerational celebration of iconic women in music to the stage with a high-energy performance. Featuring timeless hits from legends like Dolly Parton, Cher, Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner, Shania Twain, and more, this eclectic show is a tribute to the divas who defined generations.

On The Lash Sunday, March 16 (3:00 PM) invites audiences to step into the lively spirit of Ireland with Michigan’s finest traditional Irish band. Expect foot-tapping jigs, soulful reels, and the kind of hearty Irish ballads that make your heart feel a little lighter. The Europe-based Lawler Family Band, comprised of five siblings, will kick-off performances at 2:30 PM. With a deep-rooted Irish heritage, their unique blend of instruments and shared love for traditional melodies brings people together, allowing them to connect deeply with the magic of their culture.

“The Heartshakers: A Tom Petty Experience” Saturday, March 22 (7:00 PM) features an all-star lineup of music industry heavyweights who have crafted the ultimate tribute to Petty’s iconic sound. With a passion for his music and an electrifying performance, The Heartshakers will take music fans on a journey through American rock-and-roll at its finest.

WCPAC offers free parking and is located at 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin – between Academy Street and Columbia Pike. (Part of the Renaissance School Enrichment Center and Library Campus.)

For ticketing information and a full list of WCPAC events and activities, visit http://www.wcpactn.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email