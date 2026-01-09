Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe is Now Open at Nashville Yards

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the beloved Houston restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, omelets, waffles, salads, paninis, signature café beverages, and more, officially opened for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Nashville Yards just before Christmas on December 22 at 931 Signal Crossing, Suite C2.01 inside The Pinnacle, the newest state of the art music venue in Nashville. The new café invites locals and visitors alike to indulge in the “Art of Eating Crêpes” amid the city’s newest and most vibrant entertainment, office and residential complex.

The Nashville Yards café marks the first Sweet Paris location in Tennessee, owned and operated by Virentes Hospitality, a multi-brand restaurant ownership and operating company based in Tampa, FL. The group has signed a 15-store development agreement with Sweet Paris, with Nashville Yards serving as the first of many planned locations across Greater Nashville, Central Florida, and the Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina regions.

“Nashville Yards has quickly become an iconic Music City destination, welcoming millions of visitors each year,” said Jim D’Aquila, Managing Member of Virentes. “Sweet Paris is a brand that offers something for every occasion. We can’t wait for the Nashville community to experience the inviting atmosphere, exceptional flavors, and unique charm that Sweet Paris is known for.”

Guests are encouraged to download the Sweet Paris App and sign up for the Sweet Paris Passport loyalty program to receive exclusive monthly promotions, a birthday bonus, collect whisks to earn delicious rewards, and receive texts regarding upcoming giveaways.

“As the only culinary offering in the heart of Nashville Yards that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, we are anxious to bring amazing hospitality and exceptional culinary offerings to this thriving next generation development in the heart of downtown Nashville,” added Andrew Povec, Vice President of Operations.

The opening at Nashville Yards introduces Sweet Paris to Tennessee and marks another milestone in the brand’s national growth story. The brand currently has more than 29 additional units in development across markets in Texas, Minnesota, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri, further solidifying its reputation as one of the fastest-growing restaurant concepts in the country.

“Our expansion into Tennessee marks an exciting new chapter for Sweet Paris,” said Allison Chavez, CEO and Co-founder of Sweet Paris. “Nashville’s creative energy and cultural spirit make it the perfect fit for our brand, and we are thrilled to welcome the Virentes Hospitality team as they introduce Sweet Paris to this incredible community.”

Sweet Paris Nashville Yards will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. following its opening on December 22, with special extended hours planned on concert nights at The Pinnacle. For more information, please visit www.sweetparis.com.

