Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Drug Arrest in Nolensville

June 10, 2025 – At around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Nolensville Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the Telfair neighborhood. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers encountered two individuals inside and immediately detected the odor of marijuana.

A probable cause search of the vehicle followed. Officer Chambers discovered two bags containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, along with a digital scale. The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified in the initial report, was taken into custody.

The individual now faces the following charges:

· T.C.A. 39-17-417: Manufacture, Distribution of a Schedule VI Substance (0.5 oz to 10 lbs) — Class E Felony

· T.C.A. 39-17-425: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Class A Misdemeanor

The suspect was booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Police expressed gratitude to residents who reported the vehicle and reminded the public of the importance of community awareness. “If you see something, say something,” the department said in a statement, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to public safety in Nolensville.

