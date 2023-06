Nolensville Police are investigating after multiple suspects went through Ballenger and Burberry neighborhoods on June 12, 2023 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Watch surveillance video here.

A number of unlocked vehicles were ransacked with at least one gun missing.

If you live in the area and have security or ring video from those neighborhoods, Nolensville police is asking to check those times for anything unusual.

Email Detective Combs if you have any information at Jcombs@nolensvilletn.gov.

