Suspects Steal $3K of Apple iPads From Spring Hill Target

On December 9th SHPD officers responded to Target (1033 Crossings Blvd) to a robbery report. Target employees told officers that four black males exited the store with $3000 dollars worth of Apple iPads.

The male subjects asked an employee to see one Apple iPad that was secured behind plexiglass. As the employee unlocked the lock, one of the subjects pushed the employee and took several iPads. The employee was not injured during the altercation.

After exiting the store the subjects fled in a black GMC Terrain with out-of-state plates. The subjects are believed to be hitting locations along Interstate 65.