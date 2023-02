Franklin Police are seeking information in a vehicle theft case from a Cool Springs Infiniti dealership.

The white vehicle you see here, in the green box, arrived at the dealership shortly before one of the occupants of that vehicle got out and stole a black Infiniti Q50 that was on the lot. Both vehicles then left the parking lot.

Police are hoping someone might recognize the vehicle that dropped the suspect off. There is a cash reward for information in this case.