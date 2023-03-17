Suspect Wanted in Fatal Stabbing in South Nashville

Metro Nashville Police are searching for Gary Burchett, 50, who is wanted for Thursday night’s stabbing murder of Thomas Mitchell, 51, at a Harding Place Condo.

The victim had been living with Burchett’s estranged wife.

Burchett is believed to be driving a white Ford F250 Supercab. If you have any information, call 615-742-7463.

