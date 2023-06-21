Suspect Wanted in Auto Burglary and Credit Card Fraud Case

Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize a wanted man.

He is wanted for using stolen credit cards at Walmart and Kroger on June 21, 2023. The cards he used were stolen from Lifetime Athletic, in Franklin, where someone smashed the victim’s car window out to steal her purse from inside her parked car.

Police want to remind everyone not to leave valuables visible in their parked vehicle, especially at fitness centers and parks, where thieves often sit watching and waiting.

There is a cash reward for information in this case.

Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

