Suspect Wanted for Defrauding Middle Tennessee Banks with Fake ID’s

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a bank fraud suspect.

This man is using a variety of fake ID’s that contain his picture, but several different identities, to withdraw thousands from customer accounts at banks across middle Tennessee. At one of the banks, he was seen driving a blue BMW.

There is a cash reward for anyone who can help put a name to this face.

Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip