Franklin Police are hoping someone will recognize this crook. He’s wanted for using credit cards stolen during an auto burglary at the Brentwood Best Buy.

In addition to the cards, the thief also stole cash and a watch from the victim’s unlocked car at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin – prompting police to remind everyone not to leave valuables visible in their vehicle, and to lock their car doors.

Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

