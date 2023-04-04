Suspect Uses Stolen Credit Cards at Franklin Store

Franklin Police want to identify a woman who used stolen credit cards to fraudulently purchase about $2,000 in gift cards at a self-checkout. The cards used for the fraudulent gift card purchases were stolen a short time earlier from a customer’s shopping cart in the Cool Springs Trader Joe’s.

Police want to remind shoppers not to leave their purses unattended, not even for a second, while grocery shopping.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you recognize the suspect.

Recognize her? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip