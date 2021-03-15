Suspect uses Stolen Credit Card at Cool Springs Target

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can help identify this thief. On March 5 he used credit cards stolen from a shopper’s purse to purchase more than $2,500 in gift cards at the Cool Springs Target.
Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip
