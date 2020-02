Franklin Police want to identify this thief. On February 6, he rented a $36,000 skid-steer from Sunbelt Rentals of Franklin. The company later learned that all of the information the suspect provided was false. He was last seen driving a black Dodge Ram pickup.

Call Crime Stoppers if you recognize him (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

click to submit an anonymous eTip





