Franklin Police need your help identifying this suspect who stole two LG vacuum cleaners valued at $1,399.98 from Lowes at 3060 Mallory Lane on 09/13/2020.

He left the store in a blue Chevrolet Impala. There is a cash reward for information in this case.

Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip