Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD requests the public’s assistance in identifying the person in the above photographs.

On December 18th, 2022, the victim reported that her purse was stolen at Kroger (4900 Port Royal Road). The person pictured above attempted to use the victim’s credit card to make a $500 purchase at the store.

If you can identify this person, please get in touch with Detective Gillam at 931-451-0783 or sgillam@springhilltn.org. You may also submit a crime tip here.