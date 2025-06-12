Suspect Sought After McDonald’s Robbery in Cool Springs

UPDATE: The suspect in Wednesday night’s armed robbery at a Cool Springs McDonald’s has been identified as William D. Bartholomew, 52, of Jackson, Tenn. An arrest warrant for aggravated robbery was issued Thursday afternoon.

Bartholomew is a white male with a gray beard. He is believed to be driving a white Kia Soul with Tennessee license plate number 154BPKT. The Franklin Police Department is urging Bartholomew to peacefully turn himself in. Bartholomew is considered armed. Members of the public should not approach him. If you see him, please immediately contact the Franklin Police Department.

June 12, 2025 – The Franklin Police Department is actively searching for a suspect who committed an armed robbery at a Cool Springs McDonald’s Wednesday evening.

The crime occurred just before 8:30 p.m. at the restaurant in the 1700 block of Galleria Blvd.

According to investigators, a heavy-set man wearing a head covering and a blanket or shawl with WWE wrestler logos on it, entered the business and demanded money while pointing a pistol at an employee behind the register. The suspect fled with cash and left the scene in a white Kia Soul. The vehicle had duct tape covering what appears to be a Tennessee license plate. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email