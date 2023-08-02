Suspect in Custody After Stabbing in Williamson County

Roni Johnson Photo: WCSO
Roni Johnson Photo: WCSO

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m. – Stabbing suspect Ronie Johnson is now in custody.

Original Story, August 2, 8:25am

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office helicopter is currently in the air looking for suspect Roni Johnson in the area of Duplex Rd and Lee Rd.

Johnson is suspected of stabbing two people overnight on August 2, 2023. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a 50-year-old Black male with a bald head, is approximately 5’6”, and weighs between 150 – 170 lbs. It is unknown what he is wearing.

