Suspect in Custody After Stabbing in Williamson County

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m. – Stabbing suspect Ronie Johnson is now in custody.

Suspect is in custody https://t.co/VZ9AFuDEEF — Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) August 2, 2023

Original Story, August 2, 8:25am

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office helicopter is currently in the air looking for suspect Roni Johnson in the area of Duplex Rd and Lee Rd.

Johnson is suspected of stabbing two people overnight on August 2, 2023. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a 50-year-old Black male with a bald head, is approximately 5’6”, and weighs between 150 – 170 lbs. It is unknown what he is wearing.