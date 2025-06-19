Suspect Drags Officer, Leads Police on Chase Before Arrest

June 19, 2025 – A man who is accused of dragging a La Vergne Police officer with his vehicle and led officers on a high-speed chase was taken into custody on Tuesday, thanks to coordinated efforts by law enforcement and tips from the community.

The incident began around 1:39 a.m. at the Baymont Inn & Suites, where officers found a suspicious vehicle with its trunk open and the driver asleep inside. A firearm was visible on the passenger seat. Officers identified the driver as Rzgar Ali, who was believed to have a felony conviction out of Williamson County.

When officers attempted to remove Ali from the vehicle, he suddenly accelerated, dragging Sgt. Woodard and striking his patrol car before fleeing the scene. The suspect sped onto Waldron Road and then Interstate 24 East. The Tennessee Highway Patrol joined the pursuit, but it was called off due to dangerous speeds over 125 mph and worsening weather.

La Vergne Police continued their investigation and, with the help of alert citizens, tracked Ali to a residence on Rimrock Road in Smyrna. Tactical teams from both La Vergne and Smyrna Police Departments safely took him into custody without further incident.

Ali now faces multiple felony charges and is being held at the Rutherford County Jail.

La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews praised the professionalism and teamwork displayed during the operation, calling it “an excellent example” of the department’s commitment to community safety and regional cooperation.

Source: La Vergne Police

