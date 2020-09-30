Suspect Arrested for Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person

Michael David Verble was arrested in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and is now awaiting extradition back to Williamson County Tennessee following Grand Jury indictment charges out of Williamson County from June 11th for two counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person and theft of at least $10,000 but less than $60,000.

Mr. Verble committed these frauds while operating under the business Verble Estate Preservation and Advisors.

Franklin Police Detectives began investigating this case in November 2019 after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services.