Suspect Arrested Following Shooting and Pursuit in Franklin

A suspect is behind bars after shooting a man during an argument Wednesday afternoon, in Franklin. It happened at around 2pm in the parking lot at 1110 W. Main Street. Arriving officers spotted the suspect fleeing from the scene in his vehicle.

The suspect, 21-year-old Tijan Kabba, of Franklin, attempted evading officers before being captured near Liberty Pike and Royal Oaks Boulevard after a brief pursuit. Kabba struck a vehicle and jumped several curbs before bailing out of the car and then fleeing on foot. Franklin Police Officers captured Kabba moments later. A juvenile who was in the car with Kabba was questioned and released to a parent. With regards to the minor, Kabba was charged with aggravated kidnapping for not allowing her to exit the vehicle immediately following the shooting and assault for punching the minor in the face.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping, Evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and Assault, Kabba is being held in the Williamson County Jail on $360,000 bond. He is due in court April 9th.

MORE CRIME NEWS