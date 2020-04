On April 21st at 8:07 AM officers were dispatched to the Hampton Inn (2052 Crossings Circle) for theft of money report.

A male subject was in the lobby when he went behind the front desk and took money from the cash register. He did not display a weapon and no threats of violence were used.

The subject fled on foot and was apprehended without incident close to Cracker Barrel. The subject is a 37 year old male with a driver’s license address in Nashville.